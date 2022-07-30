Venice Pier Beach

Very few people were on the beach around the Venice Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon after a “No swim” advisory was issued.

VENICE — Among other things, Florida’s rainy season causes golf game cancellations, more frequent lawn mowing and the occasional “No swim” advisory at area beaches.

It’s happened more than a dozen times in South County since 2012, some years more than others.

Service Club Park

A sign at Service Club Park Friday morning warns beachgoers about the risk of swimming due to elevated levels of enterococcus bacteria in the water. The advisory was lifted Friday afternoon at all affected beaches except the Venice Fishing Pier and Brohard Beach in Venice and Bird Key Park in Sarasota.


Venice Pier beach

