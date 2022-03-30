VENICE — The Venice Symphony will return with its third annual Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks Show at 7:30 p.m. May 28 at CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
This year’s guest artist is the renowned a cappella group, Rockapella. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
“The Symphony is excited to once again partner with the Atlanta Braves Florida team and CoolToday Park and share this popular concert with more people than ever before,” said Christine Kasten, president/CEO of The Venice Symphony. “Troy Quinn has planned an outstanding and inspiring program for our orchestra and our guest artist, the world-renowned group Rockapella.”
Music Director Troy Quinn will lead the orchestra in a rousing concert that will include classic music from the great American songbook, film music and an Armed Forced Medley.
Vocal group Rockapella achieved national fame on PBS’s Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? They have toured the world with their powerful and astonishing “full band” vocals and will accompany the orchestra on several contemporary and popular tunes.
The Venice Symphony and CoolToday Park have collaborated to expand the event for optimal viewing of the stage and fireworks, allowing for seating for approximately 5,000 people.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Venice Symphony back to CoolToday Park,” said Michael Dunn, VP of Florida Operations. “This evening of exceptional music in a nontraditional setting has grown in popularity over the years. We look forward to a new and exciting stage placement that will make this evening a night to remember.”
As in previous years, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County is the concert’s presenting sponsor.
“The Venice Symphony has been steadfast the last several years in bringing our community together at the beautiful CoolToday Park to celebrate patriotic classics and along the way has created new traditions that unite people through music,” said Roxie Jerde, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. “We are proud to be a partner with The Venice Symphony to build new opportunities like this welcoming concert that make our community so unique.”
Tickets for Patriotic Pops are on sale now at CoolToday Park and Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets are $15 to $55 for adults. Student tickets are $10 at the CoolToday Park box office, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway in Venice. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm., Monday through Friday call 941-413-5000.
Sponsorships and “MVP” tickets that include premier seating, access to air-conditioned suites and a donation to The Symphony are available by calling The Venice Symphony at 941-207-8822.
