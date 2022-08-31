Symphony readies for 'Baroque, Brunch & Bubbly' This fundraising event sold out last year By VENICE SYMPHONY Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Save the date for a special program to benefit Venice Symphony on Nov. 13 — Baroque, Brunch & Bubbly.The afternoon event proceeds will support music education and The Venice Symphony’s mission to “transform lives through exceptional musical experiences.”Experience an afternoon of good food, friends and the sounds of Baroque music at Plantation Golf & Country Club beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13. The chairman is Maureen Bentley.Tickets and tables are limited for this popular fundraiser and social gathering that sold out last year.Champagne will be provided while you enjoy a buffet brunch and listen to an ensemble of Venice Symphony musicians. Student musicians from The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform before the event, which is the social kick-off to the 2022-23 Venice Symphony season.Contributions raised at this event, including a donation challenge led by Presenting Sponsor Gulf Coast Community Foundation, will support students in Venice and the surrounding communities.To register, visit thevenicesymphony.orgOnce there, click on “concerts and events.” Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge Farley house in Venice facing demolition ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge Farley house in Venice facing demolition ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
