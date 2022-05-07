VENICE — Venice restaurant T.J. Carney’s was closed for 26 health code violations on Tuesday, according to a report by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
The restaurant has since reopened after it met inspection standards on Wednesday, according to a report.
An inspection by the Division of Hotel and Restaurants, within the DBPR, on May 3 cited violations dealing with cockroaches, small flying insects in the kitchen and improper hand washing at the downtown restaurant, at 231 W. Venice Avenue.
On Tuesday, an inspector observed 26 violations, according to an inspection report.
The restaurant was temporarily closed after the inspection and could not reopen until the violations were corrected, a reported stated.
On the DBPR website, the division will perform an inspection on a restaurant with an emergency closure or suspension within 24 hours.
Violations are categorized by risk factor and if it could contribute to a foodborne illness or injury.
High priority violations contribute directly to foodborne illness or injury and include items such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand washing, according to the DBPR website.
Intermediate violations are those that if not addressed could lead to foodborne illness or injury. These are personnel training, documentation or record keeping and labeling.
Basic violations are those considered best practices to implement.
T.J. Carney’s had five high priority violations, seven intermediate, and 14 basic, according to a report.
The high violations for the Venice restaurant were on hand washing, small insects flying in the kitchen, household pesticide above a prep area, raw animal food not properly separated from ready-to-eat food, and around eight cockroaches by and under a cooler in the kitchen, stated a report.
Other violations included a mold-like substance in the ice machine, “soiled” cutting boards, a hand wash sink without running water, and food not properly date marked, according to an inspection report.
T.J. Carney’s did not have any comment.
However, Tomi Carney of the family business commented on a Facebook post about the closure. She said the owners have had health issues throughout the past season and the management of the restaurant was left to other family members.
“Unfortunately I learned the hard way but I do take this very seriously and now that the inspector has taught me exactly what to be looking for and the proper way of things I can actually implement better side work tasks,” Carney said on Facebook. “A horrible but necessary great learning experience.”
Carney said there will be another inspection in 60 days.
“I know this doesn’t fix anything but it’s my full transparency,” she commented on a Facebook post. “There’s still work to be done but now I know what I’m doing and I’m going to make it better every day.”
