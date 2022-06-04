How long can you stay in a line of cars before you give up, turn around and go home?
Pam Johnson and I were headed to CoolToday Park Saturday for the Venice Symphony Concert and fireworks and had allowed an hour for the drive from Venice.
What we had not counted on were the rest of the 5,000 people headed for the park who had done the same. That put us all in a huge traffic jam as we neared West Village Parkway.
It was basically start and stop driving with an emphasis on the word “STOP.”
We could only assume that someone had forgotten to notify the North Port police about the event. One lone policeman was at the intersection of U.S. 41 and West Villages Parkway as the clock neared 7 p.m. and neared that intersection.
The concert was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. but it seemed that most of the ticketholders would be a bit late — in our case, about 45 minutes late although we were just outside the Publix store, in a bumper-to-bumper line leading to the parkway.
We thought there was an accident at the intersection so we had pulled into the parking lot to avoid the intersection and go straight to the parkway. Turns out we were not alone with that thought. Those coming from the south did not have that option.
About 7:10 p.m., two men from Publix came out, donning yellow green shirts to make themselves visible and to see if they could help with the traffic.
A few minutes later, they headed back to the store and by then our car had moved up about 8 car lengths. We could see the parkway just ahead and within another 20 minutes we were there — not at the stadium but on the parkway.
Paul Dierdorf, one of the Publix men attempting to help, appeared again sometime later — with a cart filled with bottles of water, which he delivered to people in the cars in the right-hand lane as well as in the lane of cars coming from in back of Publix. (It would have been dangerous to be in the middle of the two lanes, even though most cars could barely move.)
As we finally neared the one-lane section up ahead, it was nearing 7:45 p.m., 15 minutes after the concert was due to start. It seemed as though half the audience was in line with us, although by the time we made it to the parking lot, most actually were in their seats.
To make things worse in this area, yet another housing development is being built. Unless the road is widened, those residents will find it difficult to go anywhere during events at the park.
Given the location of that 6,000-seat ballpark, it seems the parkway should have been at least two lanes all the way when it was first known that the park would be there, let alone another few hundred homes.
As we entered the stadium lot, which appeared to be nearly full, there were men directing traffic to the grassy area where we would park and then — another miracle of miracles — someone driving a golf cart pulled up to take us to the stadium — actually right up to the will call booth where I had to pick up our tickets.
There was an elevator nearby to whisk us to the upper level and by 8:15 p.m. we were in our seats.
The weather was great, the seats and view were good and fireworks incredible — at least twice as many as we are used to for Fourth of July in Venice.
Best of all, there was no rain as the symphony was midfield with a covering above but had it rained, those performers and all those instruments — including a harp — might not have weathered a storm too well.
My biggest disappointment was to not have a stadium hot dog but there were none for sale near our seats. Our choice in the immediate area was fish or chicken given our late arrival.
Peanuts and Cracker Jack and similar junk food were gone so I settled for a Diet Coke in a Spring training souvenir container.
We enjoyed the concert and the fireworks and our luck continued. We stayed in our seats a bit to let those in the biggest rush to leave to head to their cars and were rewarded with a meeting with conductor Troy Quinn as we headed for the parking lot.
He was coming out of the stadium and as I had just interviewed him by phone a week or so earlier, I introduced myself and we had a nice chat about the great concert.
He recognized Pam, for she has hosted some out of town musicians a few times at her home.
Our luck continued as we spied a golf cart and driver who got us to our car and a much shorter exit line by then. We were back in Venice in what seemed like no time.
Not sure who forget to let the police know about the concert but just in case it happens again, I will head for the ball park much earlier next time.
