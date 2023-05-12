Plane

Sea Tow uses air bags to float part of the crashed plane into Higel Park.

 PHOTO BY RONALD DUPONT JR.

VENICE — Within 60 seconds, a plane carrying four people went from takeoff to crashing into the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Safety Transportation Board released a preliminary report on the April 5 Venice plane crash that claimed the lives of four Indiana residents.


Fatal plane crash off Venice Fishing Pier

Authorities closed the Venice Fishing Pier on April 6 as investigators search for wreckage of a plane that crashed after leaving Venice Municipal Airport on April 5.
Venice Police Capt. Andy Leisenring speaks at an April 6 news conference, identifying the four bodies recovered by first responders related to the plane crash from April 5. 
   

