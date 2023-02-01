VENICE — Members of a Venice-area Jazzercize class took the plunge in the chilly waters of the Gulf of Mexico for the benefit of Special Olympics.
“We had a great plunge,” Jazzercize franchisee Karen Shrolle said. “We raised $1,500 for Special Olympics.”
The last week of January, the temperature of the water at Venice Beach was 62 degrees and the air only slightly warmer. As none of the participants seemed to be wearing fur swim suits, Shrolle and her team provided refreshments ranging from hot chocolate and hot tea to “Polar Sparkling waters” and “Klondike bars.”
A few polar plungers wore polar hats with attached mittens. Whether that kept them warm or afloat is a matter of conjecture.
They seem to be smiling in the photos but it seems that many of those photos were taken before the plunge and at the beginning of the rush into the water.
“Jazzercise has been around over 50 years and I have many customers that have been doing it for decades,” Shrolle said. “They look way younger than they are, and feel younger than they are because they stay fit and active!”
Or perhaps, since it was January, they were frozen in time. At least the chilly water of the Gulf of Mexico is warmer than the water on the shores of Lake Erie at Cleveland and Buffalo, which was 34 degrees that same day. At 29 degrees, Lake Michigan was even chillier.
