VENICE — The local Tamiami Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national 2022 ARRL Field Day on June 25-26.

The Amateur Radio Relay League is a national association for amateur radio and has organized the field day since 1933.

The ARRL Field Day is the largest all-volunteer radio communications exercise in the world, according to a news release.

Nationally, 1,500 public outdoor stations will participate in this year’s event with over 18,000 Ham radio operators participating.

The Venice club will construct multiple Amateur Radio stations at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 Station in Venice to participate in the Field Day from 2 p.m. on June 25 to 2 p.m. June 26.


Venice’s Ham radio operators will establish temporary radio stations at the Coast Guard Station and will make as many radio contacts as possible in the 24-hour event.

The clubs and individuals that complete the greatest number of verifiable radio contacts in several categories will be recognized by the ARRL.

Some local Ham radio operators will be participating at their homes or other locations.

The public is invited to visit the station at 1200 South Harbor Drive in Venice to watch live Ham radio operations and learn more about Ham radios during the event.

