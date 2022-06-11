Tamiami Amateur Radio Club participating in national event STAFF REPORT Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The local Tamiami Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national 2022 ARRL Field Day on June 25-26.The Amateur Radio Relay League is a national association for amateur radio and has organized the field day since 1933.The ARRL Field Day is the largest all-volunteer radio communications exercise in the world, according to a news release.Nationally, 1,500 public outdoor stations will participate in this year’s event with over 18,000 Ham radio operators participating.The Venice club will construct multiple Amateur Radio stations at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 Station in Venice to participate in the Field Day from 2 p.m. on June 25 to 2 p.m. June 26. Venice’s Ham radio operators will establish temporary radio stations at the Coast Guard Station and will make as many radio contacts as possible in the 24-hour event.The clubs and individuals that complete the greatest number of verifiable radio contacts in several categories will be recognized by the ARRL.Some local Ham radio operators will be participating at their homes or other locations.The public is invited to visit the station at 1200 South Harbor Drive in Venice to watch live Ham radio operations and learn more about Ham radios during the event. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door COVID-19 surging again in region Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Venice biz growing as it connects world with fiber optic Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door COVID-19 surging again in region Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Venice biz growing as it connects world with fiber optic Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
