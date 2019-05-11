Sarasota County’s Mosquito Control department should work to speed up its response to resident complaints, hire more staff and educate the public better about how to keep mosquitoes out of their yards, according to a task force.
Those recommendations came from the four-person task force selected by Sarasota County Commissioners to evaluate the mosquito control district.
Task force members are Mark Latham, Manatee County Mosquito Control director; Ron Montgomery, Hillsborough County Mosquito Control operations manager; Lyman Roberts, retired Sarasota County Mosquito Control District manager; and Angel Lara, greenhouse manager at Selby Gardens in Sarasota.
Suggestions include lowering the required number of mosquitoes caught in a trap before a technician can spray after a home or business owner complaints.
Currently, the threshold is higher than the industry average.
In past years, technicians would routinely spray mosquito breeding grounds that were near at-risk populations like day care centers, schools, nursing homes, older neighborhoods and highly populated areas. Task force members learned that doesn’t happen anymore. The district now sends a technician when a complaint is called in.
Keeping mosquitoes in check is key to preventing diseases the insect can pass to humans in its bite. They can also spread diseases to birds, including chickens. That’s why counties all over Florida, including Sarasota and Charlotte, keep small flocks of sentinel chickens in areas where mosquitoes breed.
Technicians routinely check the chickens’ blood for signs of the antibodies the chickens use to fight diseases, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis viruses.
The task force recommends the district use long-lasting larvicide when responding to a public health threat if the first treatment doesn’t work and additional spraying is needed.
The recommendation stems from how the district reacted after a high concentration of sentinel chickens in Venice Gardens tested positive for West Nile virus.
On June 28, the first batch of 50 infected mosquitoes was discovered. Instead of spraying to combat the disease, the district did more testing in the same neighborhoods.
Task force members agreed the district should be asking, “Did we act quick enough? How much surveillance do we really need to do to trigger spray missions?”
Using the county’s Code Red system, the district called 8,935 residents and sent 765 emails and 1,328 text messages warning of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the neighborhood. A supervisor knocked on 233 doors in the Venice Gardens area.
Six technicians sprayed 43 areas, including 413 catch basins and 84 acres of wood lots and residences. A truck mission treated 116 spray miles. For more than six weeks, the district battled the infestation.
No human cases were reported.
“While it’s fine that we monitor mosquitoes, we have to treat and kill them,” Latham said. “We are a public service agency. The public expects we will spray for mosquitoes quickly after discovering a problem.”
During the six-week period, only one West Nile virus warning was issued by the Sarasota County Health Department, which oversees the county mosquito control district.
The task force said the district should improve communication with residents and municipalities. Members believe it will “help with perceptions of mosquito control activities, especially in the South County areas, including North Port.”
The report suggests the district should kill mosquito eggs by using a water-based product (larvicide) in state parks, especially those adjacent to residential developments including Myakka State Forest off River Road in South County and Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey.
Wade Brennan, Sarasota County Mosquito Control District manger, said the state wouldn’t allow spraying of state fores or parks five years ago. The district hasn’t asked for permission since.
Latham and Montgomery offered to share their state agreements so Sarasota County could model one of its own after them.
South County considerationsMembers say management “should revisit” aerial larvicide spraying in hard-to-reach salt marsh areas by truck or on foot. This comes after repeated mosquito outbreaks in Lemon Bay Preserve in Englewood and on Siesta Key.
Brennan said North Port is a large area in land mass with “many undeveloped spaces and mosquito habitats.” His data showed North Port isn’t regularly sprayed through larvaciding.
Instead, adult mosquito control is done by airplane spraying in concentrated areas. The county contracts out that service for about $8,500 when mosquito thresholds (counts) are high or there are numerous complaints from the same area. Aerial spray is the most toxic form of spraying compared to larviciding, which is water based.
The group inquired why truck missions (adultacide spraying) weren’t done in North Port. Brennan said it doesn’t work as well in high-density neighborhoods.
Three experts said trucks missions still kill adult-biting, disease-carrying mosquitoes and provide a citywide service to taxpayers. However, additional spraying in North Port would need to be weighed “against environmental concerns related to the increase use of pesticides in the city.”
StaffingMembers learned that for the past 10 years, the district has had nine full-time spray technicians covering 100 countywide zones. North Port, Venice and Englewood zones each have a technician, and there are several in Sarasota.
The task force recommends increasing the full-time field operating staff for rapidly expanding areas of South Sarasota County, where hundreds of new homes built each year.
The experts noted the distance from North Port and Englewood, which border Charlotte County, to the Sarasota district office. Travel time takes away from spraying those areas. Some may be too big for one person to handle, experts say.
If Sarasota County commissioners agree with the recommendations, district management will implement the changes.
