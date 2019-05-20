WEST VILLAGES — The Venice City Council tabled a discussion about a possible dual-purpose sports complex-hurricane shelter at Wellfield Park for the time being.
Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines told them the county doesn’t believe Wellfield is a viable due to its elevation.
They also learned that Taylor Ranch Elementary, which was previously deemed too low, could possibly serve as a county-approved hurricane shelter if hardened.
Taylor Ranch Elementary serves students in North Port’s West Villages and South Venice.
The county recently agreed during budget talks to place $3 million aside toward a shelter for 2019 to show its commitment to finding a solution for Venice area residents, Hines said.
Venice doesn’t have an approved shelter, and city and county leaders have been eager to remedy that situation.
There was some dismay as well as excitement that a memo by Rich Collins, with Sarasota County Emergency Management, discussing the latest shelter alternatives.
In the end, the board opted not to discuss the mayor’s Wellfield proposal.
“I just wouldn’t do anything at this point,” Council member Rich Cautero said. “I hesitate to add any complexity (if) they are hardening Taylor Ranch for a near term solution.”
Holic said even if Taylor Ranch Elementary, in West Villages, were opened as a hurricane shelter, it would only benefit the people in the area, still leaving a large portion of Venice residents without a good option.
