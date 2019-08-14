It’s looking more like it will be almost three years since Hurricane Irma before the first newly approved hurricane shelter is available closer to Venice.
Taylor Ranch Elementary School, located off Tamiami Trail in South Venice, bordering the City of North Port, was originally not deemed fit for use as a shelter, but with retrofits it could become one.
“Since our last update to the Board, the County Emergency Management Office accepted the state’s review of potential schools for shelter use, which includes state retrofit grant funding for Taylor Ranch,” wrote Richard A. Collins, Director, Sarasota County Emergency Services, in a recent shelter update to Sarasota County Commissioners.
“The School District completed initial paperwork and supplied information to the state to begin the grant process. That information has been received by the state, and they are currently preparing the agreement for funding, which will be executed between the school district and state,” Collins wrote.
A funding agreement is still in process, Collins said, and the state is allowing the Sarasota County School District to move forward with obtaining quotes and bids for the work.
“No funding may be spent until the agreement is finalized,” he said. “It is expected that the agreement will be completed before the new fiscal year with work beginning after that. The goal is completion of enhancements and retrofits by the beginning of the 2020 hurricane season.”
Commissioner Charles Hines relayed his support to the project, telling Collins via email, “If at any point along this process whether the state or the school board you have any roadblocks or delays please do not hesitate to ask your commission to assist as this project is imperative to the health and safety of our residents and cannot be delayed for any bureaucratic reasons.”
Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017 after reaching Cat 5 strength. By the time it hit the Venice area it was downgraded to a tropical storm. Over county objections, the City of Venice opened the Venice Community Center as a shelter. Since then, the county has declared the VCC is off limits for future use due to the potential for ocean surge during a hurricane. The near miss prompted local officials to demand a Venice shelter.
Since then, Sarasota County and surrounding counties have been struggling to come up with new shelters or evacuation centers to accommodate residents. The current Sarasota County plan utilizes a number of area schools as evacuation centers, but none are in Venice.
