VENICE — It’s going to take another year or so, but the Venice area will finally get a hurricane shelter.
The Sarasota County School District announced Friday it has received a $1,057,700 grant from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to make Taylor Ranch Elementary School a mid-county shelter.
The school had been listed on the county’s website as a shelter when Hurricane Irma approached in September of 2017 but it never opened and later was said not to be sufficiently hardened to serve as a shelter.
The county declined to open the Venice Community Center as a shelter for the same reason but then-Mayor John Holic accepted the responsibility for opening it.
Several hundred people took refuge from the storm there.
Afterward, Sarasota County commissioners declared that there would be a Venice-area shelter before the next hurricane season but a shelter didn’t materialize.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital offered land on the site of its Venice facility, which is under construction, but said the county and the city would have to pay to build the shelter. The city left it up to the county, which decided it didn’t want to pay for a building it would only have a need for a few days a year.
The same thinking made construction of any free-standing shelter illogical, and potential school sites that could be upgraded presented significant problems for hardening, including the expense.
But with the help of Sarasota County Emergency Management, the District will receive funds not just to harden Taylor Ranch but also to upgrade Fruitville Elementary, Gulf Gate Elementary and North Port High.
The work will take place throughout 2020, with completion expected by the end of the year.
“We are thankful to our state and local emergency management partners for assisting Sarasota County Schools with funding and resources needed to ensure the safety and security of evacuees at schools that serve as hurricane evacuation centers,” said Jody Dumas, interim chief operating officer in a news release.
Making Taylor Ranch the county’s 12th general population hurricane evacuation center will start with bringing in an engineer to make structural recommendations.
In addition it will require installing impact-resistant windows, wind impact screens, mesh debris barrier systems and improved roof and drainage systems.
The school will have space for about 1,280 evacuees.
Fruitville Elementary, Gulf Gate Elementary and North Port High will get similar upgrades, with wind impact protection for all windows, mesh impact barriers in exterior areas and improved drainage systems.
