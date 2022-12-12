VENICE — The Education Foundation of Sarasota County surprised three educators Monday who are candidates for the annual Teacher of the Year award — and two teach in Venice schools.
Garden Elementary School music teacher Timothy Ferguson is the district Elementary Teacher of the Year finalist. He's also the director of education for the Venice Symphony.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen recognized Ferguson's 21 years of teaching experience.
"We appreciate all you do every single day — congratulations on behalf of our district," Asplen said.
Ferguson accepted flowers and a gift of a golden trumpet from the Education Foundation.
"This is a huge surprise and I am very honored," he said. "I couldn't do half of what I do if we didn't all work together. You (students) make my job fun."
Students cheered and held up drawings that stated: "We love you, Mr. Ferguson."
Just down the road, Venice Middle School teacher Joseph Conner was awarded as the district's Middle School Teacher of the Year finalist.
Conner is an ESE math teacher and has taught in Sarasota County for 10 years.
Venice Middle School Principal Tomas Dinverno said Conner serves in many leadership roles at the school.
"He has so much to offer students, and we're so proud of him," Dinverno said. "Mr. Conner started a tutoring program after school during the pandemic. We're very proud of his efforts."
Conner said he was totally shocked and honored on Monday.
"I really appreciate everyone I've been able to work with and learn from … I appreciate the students, the parents and other teachers," Conner said. "I thank the board and the foundation for this honor."
Asplen congratulated Conner on being chosen as a finalist.
"We appreciate all you do, and I know your students do as well."
The other nominee for high school education is Booker High School dance instructor Courtney Smith. She's the artistic director of the dance program at the Sarasota high school.
The district Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 will be announced Jan. 18 at the Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration at Venice Community Center, according to a news release.
The district Teacher of the Year will represent Sarasota County Schools at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year program and will serve as a spokesperson for and representative of the teaching profession at various events throughout the following year, the release stated.
The Education Foundation of Sarasota County is an independent philanthropic organization whose mission is to enhance the potential of all students, promote excellence in teaching and inspire innovation in education, according to its website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.