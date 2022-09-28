The Adventure Sail group heads out to Roberts Bay on a beautiful sunny day in Venice. Seen here, the students have chosen Optis, an Open Bic and kayaks as their water vehicles for the day. The coaches are always at the ready in a Whaler to aid any student.
A pollywog is another word for a tadpole, the earliest stage in the life of an amphibian. Pollywogs are aquatic, living entirely in water and propelling themselves with their tiny tails. These young Pollywogs, ages 6-8, are trying to learn how to best sail their boat around a buoy.
The sailor in Opti boat #22734 is testing out his skills at steering while standing in the boat. This technique is often used on light wind days when a sailor wants to see the wind on the water in front of the boats.
The coaches and volunteers of the VYBA are all smiles as they prepare for another group of new sailors to learn their craft. The program could not be successful without the help of the volunteers who assist throughout the summer to earn community service hours. Pictured are (l-r) Brianna Cockerham, Gage Willette, Emilio Mendoza, Coach James McGirr, James McCauley, Coach Abe Reynolds, Gabriella Pina, Coach Erinne Fenton, Coach Zoe Watson, Coach Alyssa Jonsgma, Coach Emma Watson and Lucas Watson.
The Venice Youth Boating Association (VYBA) has geared up for its year-round school program following its successful summer “Learn to Sail” program.
This year marked the 53rd consecutive year that the VYBA held the summer program out of its location adjacent to the Venice Yacht Club and Higel Park on Tarpon Center Drive.
Each week from June through August, youngsters ages 6 to 18 were seen rigging their boats, launching them from a dock, and learning the basics and fine points of sailing.
“After a little bit of a late start to this year’s summer program, we ended up filling all the spots and had a very successful summer,” VYBA executive director Yvonne Watson said.
Each week brought a new group of sailing students in many different classes of sail boats. Students could learn in C420s, Optimists, Lasers, and Open BICs. There was a total of 218 participants this summer. They were supported by nine coaches and six volunteers.
Participants in the program came from all over Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, as well as from the east coast of Florida to Orlando.
Some students came from as far away as California, Minnesota, Idaho, Wisconsin, up to Maine and Massachusetts, and down to Alabama and North Carolina as many grandparents and relatives from the Venice area had visiting family members participate.
Many of the local sailors from the summer program enjoyed sailing so much that they joined the year-round school program that started this September. VYBA has 65 sailors enrolled in the year-round program.
Twenty-two of those student-sailors are on the high school sailing team.
A typical day in the summer included a classroom session, rigging of the boat and then time on the water in Roberts Bay, Dona Bay, the Intracoastal Waterway, and in some cases out to the Gulf of Mexico via the Venice Jetty.
Coach boats staffed by VYBA coaches accompanied the sailors out and back. To learn respect for the equipment, students were responsible for de-rigging their own boat and properly replacing the boat, sails, and blades for the next class.
The summer programs included an introductory class called “Pollywogs” for children age 6-8 who sailed with a buddy, and an Optimist class where children 9-14 sailed solo and acquired basic sailing knowledge.
Advanced classes were held in C420s for students aged 14-18 with captain and crew member on each boat. There was also a class in Laser Radials for the 14-18 age group. For those interested in racing, a race clinic was held in both the Optimist and C420 class.
A newer program called Adventure Sail combined a full day of fun water activities, including sailing, kayaking, swimming, STEM related activities, and arts and crafts.
Watson appreciates the work and support of all the coaches, parents, participants and providers such as the Venice Yacht Club.
“We could not do the summer or school programs without the great support we get from many wonderful people!” she said.
VYBA was founded in 1952 as the “pram shed” and incorporated into Venice Youth Boating in 1969. It received its non-profit status in 1972 and has been operating with its mission to “Change young lives through sailing” ever since.
VYBA is supported by donations from various supporters. The VYBA offers scholarships for aspiring young sailors. Learn more about the VYBA by going to its website at veniceyouthboating.com or by stopping by the pram shed at the Venice Yacht Club.
