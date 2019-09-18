VENICE — The Venice City Council virtually approved allowing absent members to participate in meetings by phone.
It's "virtually" approved in the sense that there was a consensus to move forward with the idea, pending the resolution of two technical issues and then the drafting of an actual ordinance for debate.
One problem is that there's a 30-second delay in the online version of the meeting and the other is that prior connections via telephone with people such as consultants have been of poor quality.
"We're going to have to get IT (Information Technology) involved in this," Mayor John Holic said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez had told the City Council that state law allows a member absent for good cause to attend a meeting by remote means as long as a quorum is present in person and the absent member can hear those present and be heard by them.
Although there's a "good cause" requirement, Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he's skeptical about remote participation being misused by a member who just doesn't feel like attending a meeting.
"I'm not sure how it works for eight-hour meetings," he added, saying that communication issues could cause delays.
Fernandez provided the Venice board members with a copy of Naples' policy, which allows full participation by an absent member. North Port doesn't have a policy, while Longboat Key permits an absent member to participate in a meeting but not vote, she said.
She recommends excluding remote participation in quasi-judicial matters, in which the Council functions as judge and jury, as being "problematic."
At least one Council member agreed.
"Quasi-judicial — absolutely not," Council Member Jeanette Gates said.
More business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• directed City Manager Ed Lavallee to approach Sarasota County about having a Venice representative involved in the planning for a Venice-area hurricane shelter.
• heard first reading of an ordinance regarding solid waste, recyclables and yard waste collections and approved a contract with Single Stream Recyclers LLC to begin the city's conversion to single-stream — all materials in one container — recycling.
• approved an extension to Jan. 1 of the Tree Protection Interlocal Agreement with Sarasota County. The city's tree protection ordinance hasn't been adopted yet.
• approved a Public Transportation Grant Agreement with the state for the construction of the Parallel Taxiway D at the Venice Municipal Airport, and a contract with Ajax Paving Industries of Florida to construct the extension.
• adopted a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by the Sarasota County Public Hospital District.
• voted to renew the city's property and liability insurance.
• adopted amendments to the city code regarding operations at the airport.
• adopted an ordinance rezoning the property at 1775 E. Venice Ave. owned by Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Inc. to a city Residential Multi-Family 2 district with Venetian Gateway Overlay.
• adopted an ordinance eliminating a prohibition on a wall, fence or gate along the west property line of 1755 E. Venice Ave.
• approved an agreement with Ardurra Group Inc. for services for East Gate Utility Relocations Phase 2.
• approved standing contracts for emergency debris removal.
• approved a request to rename the Dale Laning and Julia Cousins Laning Archives & Research Center to the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, to match the naming convention used in other projects.
• accepted a temporary utility easement from the Sarasota County Public Hospital District to provide city water services during the construction of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
• approved a license agreement with Arcata Del Sol LLC to construct a drainage swale.
• approved sending a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation approving the 2019 Christmas Boat Parade.
• approved Tinkergarden Fall Lantern Walk, a family event to mark the end of daylight saving time, on Nov. 3.
