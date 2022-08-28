OSPREY — A 13-year-old Pine View student who suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash has died, her family announced on social media Sunday.
And the man accused of striking her faces new charges.
Lilly Alexander's father, Paul, posted about her death on social media Sunday.
"Our sweet Lilly passed away today surrounded by her family. Her injuries were (too) extensive and she is no longer suffering. I hardly (know) what to say," he wrote.
The family was thankful for the "support and kindness," he wrote.
"She was able to save at least five lives with her organ donations as I know that's what she would have wanted."
A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed her death Sunday night.
"The tragic incident remains under investigation," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Gregory Bueno told The Daily Sun on Sunday.
David Chang, 65, of Osprey, faces charges in the case — although he's currently out of jail on a $9,120 bail.
He is now facing a felony charge of leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death and a warrant has been issued, FHP stated in a news release.
She was struck Aug. 16 after school by a car Chang was driving that left the scene.
A woman later noticed the vehicle driving with heavy damage to the front end and windshield. Suspicious of the damage, she notified authorities and provided information, including a license plate number.
“This was something great because this woman didn’t even know a crash had occurred,” FHP Senior Trooper Kenneth Watson said Aug. 17.
The tip led authorities to arresting Chang. Following the crash, he allegedly took his car to an auto body shop in Tampa.
Chang was initially charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, evidence destroying, and hit-and-run involving damage to property.
“I worked similar cases where it takes many, many months to bring it to closure,” Watson said about hit-and-runs.
Watson said the woman who provided the information really did help.
“She solved the case for us,” he said.
Watson said the auto body shop had no idea about what had happened. Chang allegedly told them it was a tree branch, Watson said.
Pine View School offered extra counselors after the teenager was struck. Pine View School Principal Stephen Covert did not respond to inquiries Sunday.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
