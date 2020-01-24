LAUREL — A teenager who went on a shooting rampage the day after Christmas is behind bars, authorities said.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Trequan Jaquise Outing, 19, of Laurel, on Monday.
He was apparently on the run for the last three weeks. A warrant had been issued for his arrest on Dec. 27.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the 800 block of Forest Street — less than a quarter mile from Outing’s home on Church Street.
It’s believed to be drug-related, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses at a nearby park and at the targeted residence described the shooter and positively identified Outing as the person who was firing the weapon from the passenger side of a silver Mercury sedan as it drove slowly by the house, investigators said.
A total of 17 spent 5.56 caliber shell casings were found on the roadway in front of the targeted residence.
Deputies say two vehicles and the target residence were struck. A bullet hole was discovered near a bedroom. Deputies said that was likely aimed at the Toyota sitting outside.
No one was injured during the course of the gunfire, according to the report.
On Jan. 20, Outing was arrested and charged with shooting from a vehicle, two counts of shooting into a vehicle along with shooting into a dwelling.
Bail was set at $30,000. Outing bonded out the next day.
Felony arraignment is set for Feb. 28.
Outing was arrested in August and charged with domestic battery for allegedly strangling a woman. The charge was abandoned in October. In the arrest report, Outing admitted to deputies he had anger management issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.