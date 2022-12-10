Teen pilot takes teacher on first solo flight

VENICE — Venice High School teacher Shari Valencic and her class watched as one of her sophomore students took his first solo flight from Venice Municipal Airport two years ago.
"We knew his plans for take-off, and we all went outside and watched him fly over the campus," she said.
Two years later — just last week — that student followed through on a promise he made to his teacher. She was his first-ever passenger.
VHS senior Chris Hutchins earned his pilot's license at age 16 — before getting his driver's license.
"Flying has always been my passion, and it was more important than getting a driver's license," Hutchins said. "Between studying for school and studying aviation, I don't have much spare time."
The young pilot took his first lesson when he was 13. After flying as a passenger with a flight instructor, he was hooked.
"Once I turned 15, I was intensely focused on flight training and getting my private license," he said.
Hutchins purchased a 1971 Piper Cherokee 180 last year from a pilot at Buchan Airport in Englewood.
"It's a four-person aircraft that was made in Vero Beach," he said. "Older aircraft are a lot cheaper to operate and buy. It's mine, and I love her dearly."
The plane weighs 1,400 pounds and can carry up to 1,000 pounds in passenger weight and cargo. He has since logged 150 flight hours.
Hutchins took Valencic on an hour-long trip to Wauchula on Nov. 30. It was his first solo passenger flight.
Before taking off, Hutchins checks every gauge and straps an iPad to his leg that monitors other aircraft in the area. He verbally checks each gauge and instrument off a pre-flight checklist.
As Valencic stepped up to the airplane on the tarmac on Nov. 30, she admitted she was a bit nervous.
"Chris was so professional — he did a safety check of the plane and briefed me on flight safety and protocol," she said. "He asked if I had any questions … I could already see him as a professional pilot."
Cruising at an altitude of about 2,500 feet through "empty air" space, Valencic said, Hutchins did tricks like "pitch and stalls" where the aircraft points up to 5,000 feet to the point where it won't fly anymore and then falls back to 2,500.
"I'm not a very enthusiastic flyer, and I was actually shocked at my experience in a small plane," Valencic said. "I was not nervous at all — I had zero reservations, because I know Chris and I know how thorough he is as a student and his knowledge of aviation is incredibly impressive. The take-off and landing were both very smooth."
Chris's career goal is to become a professional pilot. He plans to study student aviation at one of three schools next fall and then work as a commercial pilot for a major airline.
"I want to travel and see the world," he said. "And I figure the best time to do that is while I'm young and before I have a family."
Valencic said this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"I've been a teacher for 33 years, and this was definitely in the top three experiences of my life," she said. "The best thing about being a teacher is you get to watch your students grow into fabulous adults.
"Chris has always been a great student and to see him following his passion is amazing. I told his mother that whenever his first commercial flight is, I will be on that plane."
Hutchins said he asked Valencic to be his first passenger — choosing her before his parents — because he promised her two years ago that she would be his number one passenger.
"And he made good on it two years later," she said. "I feel so honored and it was very humbling because I feel that honor should have gone to a parent or significant other."
Hutchins believes it's important to get people interested in aviation.
"There is a group called EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and they run a program called Young Eagles where parents can bring their kids to experience free flights. They have picnic events in the area every month."
More information can be found at:
Although Hutchins has yet to choose which college he'll be attending, one thing he knows is that he will be flying himself to the school next fall.
