A Lee County EMS helicopter departs Venice Municipal Airport on Sunday evening with a teenage boy who reportedly had been taken by a rip current.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUSTIN WILLIS

VENICE — A teenager was rescued from the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after being swept into a riptide at North Jetty Beach.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that one of their deputies took part in the rescue, as did personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.


   

