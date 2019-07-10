Two teenagers — Dakota Allen Reel, 19, of Englewood, and Jonathan Tate Vantilburg, 19, of Venice — were arrested early Monday on charges of armed robbery.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a man and a woman met with Reel and Vantilburg at a fastfood restaurant in Sarasota to buy marijuana. When they got there, Reel showed the pot to the male victim, who said he didn’t want to pay the $85 previously agreed to, so he gave him only $60, took the pot and drove off.
When he left the restaurant, the pickup driven by Vantilburg, along with Reel and two others, followed the victims on State Road 72 into DeSoto County. Reel reportedly shot in the air as they followed the victims’ car. One witness said the gun belonged to Vantilburg. The male victim lost control of his vehicle and crashed, whereupon the pickup with Reel and the others parked nearby.
Vantilburg reportedly confronted the male victim to give him the money, then shot into the air. The victim allegedly tossed the pot out of his window, which one of the pickup occupants grabbed, and the truck drove off.
Reel and Vantilburg were later stopped by DeSoto County deputies, questioned and then booked into the DeSoto County jail. Both are being held on $50,000 bond on a charge of armed robbery.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joan Kathleen Berner, 70, 2300 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Teresa Lynn Ekleberry, 48, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Skye Elizabeth Grissinger, 26, 100 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense; possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Rex Wray Peters, 41, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,000.
John Carl Rice, 39, 1200 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Anthony Torre Dudley, 31, 800 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: hold for Pinellas County for second-degree petty theft (third or subsequent offense) and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Steven Quanel Martinez Jr., 23, 1100 block of Avenida de la Esla, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
Christian Allan Penkert, 50, 200 block of Dearborn and Green Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Colin Michael Tardiff, 52, 900 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Thomas Francis Bissonette II, 50, 100 block of West Marland Court, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Marlene Kay Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Sara Walker, 29, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/MDMA) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Brian Morton, 33, 500 block of Shadylawn Ave., Nokomis. Charge: conditional release violation. Bond: $1,000.
Amanda Robinson, 38, 1200 block of Sunset Ave., Nokomis. Charge: possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Robert Selph, 69, 400 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charges: fraud (hiring a vehicle with intent to defraud), possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Sara Walker, 29, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation or parole. Bond: $1,000.
Gary Zielenski, 62, 2400 block of Cally St., Venice. Charge: petty larceny, fraud (using or possessing the ID of another person without their permission). Bond: $2,000.
Rick Boisclair, 37, 800 block of Pauda Court, Nokomis. Charge: Lee County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $464.
Jacob Lowe, 34, 1100 block of Falcon Road, Venice. Charge: conditional release violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez, Susan E. Hoffman and Greg Giles
