A 14-year-old and 16-year-old from Sarasota were arrested after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at people in two separate incidents in South Venice.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office report:
On May 5, deputies responded to a store alarm and found a storefront window had been shot with a pellet gun, causing $1,000 in damage. The location and name of the store were redacted in the report.
Soon afterward, they responded to a vehicle burglary at a location that was also redacted in the report. The victim told deputies he saw two kids inside his vehicle and confronted them. The 16-year-old, who is 6 foot tall and weighs 200 pounds, allegedly pointed a pellet gun at the victim and fired twice. Both shots missed.
Later, deputies responded to Venice Garden Park on Shamrock Boulevard regarding an aggravated assault after a group of youth between the ages of 7 and 12 identified the same 16-year-old as the one who shot at them while playing in the park. The children hid behind a tree and called a parent.
That's where the teen suspects were apprehended.
Deputies said the black pellet gun looked real. They also seized a backpack that contained a necklace and other property, presumably owned by the burglary victim.
The 14-year-old admitted to being inside the vehicle that was burglarized and told deputies the co-defendant shot the store window and pointed the pellet gun at the juveniles in the park.
The 16-year-old admitted he shot the window and entered the vehicle and admitted to firing the weapon in the park, but denied pointing the gun at the juveniles.
The teen suspects' names are being withheld by the Gondolier Sun due to their age.
