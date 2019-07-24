By GREG GILES
News Editor
It’s not every day teens get a chance to strap on a holstered stun gun, albeit a non-firing replica, and arrest someone complete with real handcuffs. But that’s what a group of teens did at a recent training day with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Rightful Policing unit.
It was the culmination of a summer youth “camp” that focused on job opportunities in law enforcement.
By all accounts, the 31 young men and women who participated in Laurel Civic Center’s Teen Empowerment Summer Program, held Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., loved it. They came from as far away as north Sarasota down to North Port.
This year’s focus was exposing youth to law enforcement job opportunities. The seven week program included field trips to ICE headquarters in Florida, FBI headquarters, Homeland Security, the Sarasota County probation department, Sheriff’s Office Rightful Policing and animal control.
The summer program has become so popular, in fact, it’s not uncommon for students to return for two or three seasons.
“It was amazing,” said Brianna Jones, 15, entering her sophomore year at Venice High. “I almost didn’t go but when I looked at the description, it was interesting. When I went, I was blown away seeing all the different specialties in law enforcement. Even someone creative and artsy could go into law enforcement.”
Even more surprising, she liked the financial literacy classes.
“They don’t teach that stuff in school,” she said. “This is investing in your future.”
Some local businesses that began participating in the life skills and financial planning units of the curriculum have also found themselves coming back … for access to a pool of potential employees.
Publix Supermarkets, who hired Jones last summer, has been so impressed with the students’ motivation and skills they’ve even found jobs in another city when students went off to college or university.
According to John Jefferson, the program coordinator with Laurel Civic Center for the past 19 years, it’s a mesh between an immersion program in a particular field, one that changes each summer depending on student interests, and exposing youth to self enlightenment and exciting future job prospects.
The program, and the unforgettable field trips, are taught alongside a steady diet of job skills and life skills training like financial literacy.
They’re required to follow a virtual budget, so they understand the financial pressures their parents face, and are exposed to community service opportunities that might include working at a homeless shelter or at a food pantry.
Financial experts introduce kids to investing. They manage virtual investments, which they decide upon depending on their own interests, and track the results on a weekly basis, selling off the stocks at the end of the program.
There’s training and information about 401Ks for their retirement, provided this year by financial expert Jeff Byers, whom they met at Rotary, and the everyday managing of bank checking and savings accounts.
But it’s the field trips that really get the teens most excited.
“At first, some wanted to be a police officer,” Jefferson said. “After the visit to FBI Headquarters, who did a very impressive job, some changed their mind and wanted to be involved in the FBI and the forensic sciences and cyber sciences. After the Sheriff’s Office training, some wanted to become deputies. They were very excited.”
“I had one youth this summer who said she hated the idea of having to arrive by 8 a.m. each day for the entire summer,” said Jefferson. “By the third week, this young lady said she couldn’t wait to get here each morning. It’s a life changing experience for many of these young people.”
Teens don’t leave the program without coming up with a post-high school plan, which is revisited for those who return.
“We see teens who’ve made the decision to go into a career, following the plans we set up. Some follow it exactly, and we see them become local teachers and work in other professions,” Jefferson said. “One young man recently graduated from San Diego State this year with a doctorate.”
He’s especially proud of the 14 or 15 year olds who repeat two or three summers.
“It means they’re getting a very good foundation and are looking seriously at careers and the skills they will need. After two or three summers here, they’re off and running,” Jefferson said. “We say we train them to be work ready.”
It was also the first teen empowerment camp experience for Margaret Ann Behrends, Development Director, who joined the Laurel Civic Center only a few months ago.
“I was so amazed at what these kids were experiencing,” she said. “They were learning about many things, including human trafficking, and respecting their own bodies. Stuff a lot of adults could benefit from. And they’re getting this knowledge at a formative period in their young lives.”
Some of the best feedback comes from parents.
“They see a difference in their children’s behavior and thinking after the field trips or at the end of the program,” Jefferson said. “We hear that multiple times each summer.”
Summer camp may be over. The civic center’s office has closed for a much deserved two-week break, opening again Aug. 4. Then, it will be just the beginning of a new fundraising cycle for Jefferson and Behrends at the Laurel Civic Center, which relies mostly on donations and grants to keep the teen empowerment program running.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.