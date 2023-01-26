VENICE — Teenagers wanting to take the stage have an opportunity coming soon.
An audition for The Teenyboppers is set for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Seaside Spring Retirement Communities, 1251 S. Tamiami Trail, in Osprey.
The Teenyboppers is Venice Theatre's teen improv group.
"Venice Theatre's Education & Community Engagement Department introduced the Teen Improv Troupe in Spring 2019 as a way to create additional performance opportunities for area teens," it said in a news release. "The long-term goal is to develop this group so that it helps to fill the requests Venice Theatre receives to perform in the community."
It noted that teens who have been a part of the troupe will have to audition again. No experience is necessary to audition, it stated.
"Students should come to auditions dressed comfortably, ready to play, and should bring any conflicts that would interfere with rehearsals," it stated.
Rehearsals take place from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Saturdays for about 10 weeks.
"Rehearsals are fun, exciting, and collaborative," it said. "Troupe members will explore and develop their improv, storytelling, acting, and teamwork skills in a safe, supportive environment. Improv is an art form that requires actors to think outside of the box."
Natalia Mock will be the leader and is looking for about 10-14 troupe members. She is a director who became the director of the troupe in the fall.
"It demands that performers focus, listen, and engage while telling a story without the safety net of a script," it said. "The ideal troupe member should display these qualities."
At the end of it, there will be a performance held for The Teenyboppers at Venice Theatre's Raymond Center Stage at 7:30 p.m. May 14.
Tickets are available at www.venicetheatre.org for $15.
"Actors must be available for the performance as well as technical rehearsal on the afternoon of May 13," it stated. "The Teen Improv Troupe allows members to develop portfolio material for college applications while cultivating sought after 21st-century workplace skills like creativity, communication, collaboration and problem-solving."
The rehearsals and classes are taking place at the Osprey location. Venice Theatre sustained millions of dollars in damage due to Hurricane Ian, but Seaside Springs is assisting the organization.
“Seaside Springs Retirement Community is pleased to participate with Venice Theatre’s performing arts education department in promoting the arts to current and future generations of performers," said Seaside Springs manager Tracy Ruhl. "We are truly blessed that our theatre and classroom spaces are available for Venice Theatre's spring semester, and that the theatre has chosen to hold its classes here. We look forward to sharing our home with their students and enjoying the performances they will share with us.”
It will also host seven weekly classes, theater officials noted in the news release.
"Venice Theatre continues to be deeply appreciative of the community's generosity since Hurricane Ian severely damaged is main building," it stated. "Seaside Springs and South Venice Civic Association continue to donate classroom space during VT's rebuild."
