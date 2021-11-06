The Four Tops and the Temptations are coming to the Van Wezel Dec. 2, and early holiday present for their many fans who now live in this area and fondly remember the records they likely collected in their youth and perhaps for many years later.
SARASOTA — The Temptations and the Four Tops return to the Van Wezel on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Known for their smooth stepping choreography as much as for their singing, The Temptations were honored with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2013.
As trailblazers of the 1960s, “The Temptations Walk” became a staple of American style. Their legendary tunes include “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.”
Named the “#1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time” and one of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists” by Billboard Magazine, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine, the group is truly a beloved “National Treasure.”
The Four Tops, who have been marveling audiences since 1954, are known for chart-topping hits “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch),” “It’s the Same Old Song,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There” and so many more.
The group was also extraordinarily popular in the U.K. In 1990, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, having 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit.
