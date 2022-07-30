SARASOTA — The Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab (SSC) has received a $10,000 grant from The Interchange Foundation to support its innovative Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) programming.

In particular, the grant will support SSC student-led initiatives, including the Student Planning & Education Committee (SPEC), which empowers high school students to develop and teach hands-on classes and camps at the Fab Lab and throughout the community; its annual Remote Control Car competition, which is led by a high school student committee; and its BUILD program, which provides high school students with the opportunity to develop technical and life skills through project-based learning.


