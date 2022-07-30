SARASOTA — The Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab (SSC) has received a $10,000 grant from The Interchange Foundation to support its innovative Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) programming.
In particular, the grant will support SSC student-led initiatives, including the Student Planning & Education Committee (SPEC), which empowers high school students to develop and teach hands-on classes and camps at the Fab Lab and throughout the community; its annual Remote Control Car competition, which is led by a high school student committee; and its BUILD program, which provides high school students with the opportunity to develop technical and life skills through project-based learning.
Through experiential learning, each of the programs equips high school students with the skills needed to excel in post-secondary pursuits.
The Interchange Foundation, a Tennessee-based non-profit organization, established a presence in Florida in 2021. The organization was founded by Rebecca and Brian Wood with a mission to empower women and minorities who are interested in exploring careers in fields where they are traditionally underrepresented.
As successful entrepreneurs, the Woods have seen first-hand the empowerment and financial stability that can be earned by embracing opportunities in non-traditional fields. Shortly after settling into the Gulf Coast, Rebecca sought out local organizations making a difference through STEAM education.
After touring the state-of-the-art Faulhaber fabrication lab and learning of the youth lives being impacted every day, the decision to collaborate was solidified.
“We were thrilled to connect with the Suncoast Science Center and help support our mutual mission of exposing curious minds to careers in the sciences,” shared Rebecca Wood, executive director of The Interchange Foundation. “The Suncoast Science Center is an amazing organization who maximize every dollar they receive and every student engagement. Their passionate commitment to the community is something we want to support.”
“We are so grateful for the support of The Interchange Foundation, added SSC Executive Director Ping Faulhaber. “Their investment in creating real-world learning opportunities for the innovators of tomorrow will help move the needle and prepare students, of all backgrounds and experiences, for successful pursuit of STEM fields.”
To learn more about the Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab and its unique programs, visit suncoastscience.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.