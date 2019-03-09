After 30 years as the leader of the Laurel Civic Association (LCA), many of them in a building with her name on it, Sandra Terry will be transitioning into a new role.
Just don’t call it retirement, board chair Tish Scott-Murphy said.
Instead, Terry will be adding “emeritus” to her executive director title. The change will let her spend time doing things she may have deferred doing over the years while still remaining connected to the LCA, Scott-Murphy said.
She’ll be sort of a partner to the new executive director, Scott-Murphy said, whom she will help choose and then train.
“It’s not like we’re losing her,” she said.
Scott-Murphy said the board will be conducting a regional search in hopes of finding someone who knows this area, has management experience and will “almost” be able to fill Terry’s shoes.
The hiring process is estimated to take 90-120 days, Scott-Murphy said, with a transition period following. The staff will be staying on to help, she added.
Though the LCA will be celebrating its 50th anniversary later this year, it was under Terry’s leadership that it really blossomed.
She’s been its “heart and soul” for three decades, Scott-Murphy said, including the first 10 years as a volunteer, until the board could find the revenue to make her job a paid position.
Over the years she fought for her community’s well-being while instituting programs that serve people from North County down to North Port, Scott-Murphy said.
“Without her involvement and bullheadedness,” she said, “a lot of families and children would no be getting help.
“Sandra is like a big sister to me. I love her to death. There will never be another Sandra Terry, ever.”
Terry couldn’t be reached for comment.
