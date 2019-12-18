TALLAHASSEE — Tervis Tumbler Co. was lauded by state officials in Florida for their “commitment to Florida’s environment and recycling goals.”
The North Venice-based firm makes a variety of tumblers with thousands of designed. It was originally founded by Detroit engineers Frank Cotter and G. Howlett Davis who used a combination of their last names to create their firm’s moniker.
Their award was announced recently during a presentation with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida Recycling Partnership.
During a news conference in November celebrating Florida Recycles Week at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, DEP Deputy Secretary John Truitt presented the Recycling Recognition Award to Tervis.
The award “recognizing the company’s 83.72 percent recycling rate (and) outstanding reuse efforts,” according to a news release.
“The department is proud to join the Florida Recycling Partnership to recognize the importance of recycling and celebrate the organizations that are helping Florida work toward our recycling goal,” Secretary Noah Valenstein said in the news release. “We’re honored to recognize Tervis for their innovation and commitment in protecting Florida’s environment.”
Tervis Director of Manufacturing Chris Shockey accepted the award for the company that employs about 650 people.
“Being at the State Capitol to accept this award was a huge honor,” Shockey said. “Being surrounded with like-minded individuals made me feel even prouder about the efforts Tervis is taking to make the environment a better place for our families.”
“Tervis takes our responsibility to the environment very seriously,” Tervis CFO Hosana Fieber said in the news release. “We are committed to eliminating the need of single-use plastic by manufacturing reusable quality products. We recycle returned materials through our ‘made for life program’ into other useful forms, such as park benches, that will be enjoyed for years in our community. Tervis operations strives to be zero-waste by 2022.”
Tervis is online at www.tervis.com.
