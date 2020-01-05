NORTH VENICE — The Force is strong in this one. Or perhaps that’s the coffee.
Jumping onboard the quick rollout of a character officially known as The Child, Tervis out of North Venice is offering up its product including images of the character on “The Mandalorian.”
The character, known in pop culture as Baby Yoda, didn’t have much commercial presence prior to Christmas because it was a well-kept secret on the Disney+ show.
Tervis is offering up a variety of Baby Yoda tumblers, including in its stainless steel and plastic travel cup.
Tervis sells thousands of different designs for its variety of tumblers.
