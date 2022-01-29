SARASOTA — The COVID-19 testing site at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, has transitioned to a walk-up-only testing site.

It’s still open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday offering PCR and rapid testing.

There are no changes to the operation of the other public testing sites:

• Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Drive-thru. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. PCR testing.

• Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. Walk-up site. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. PCR testing.

• Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. Walk-up. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. PCR testing.

• Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota. Drive-thru. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. PCR testing.

