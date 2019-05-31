Florida has joined 48 states that have banned texting while driving. And like those states, it will have great difficulty trying to enforce the law.
So much difficulty, in fact, that law enforcement is likely to do nothing, even if they see a person actually texting while driving.
How can that be? Read on.
While the new law makes it a primary offense to text and drive, which means you can be pulled over for that offense alone, law enforcement has to ask your permission to see your phone to prove you were texting.
The law requires law enforcement officers to notify a driver of their right to decline access to their phone. It’s unlikely anyone will grant that permission.
“That eviscerates a lot of the enforcement of the statute,” said Col. Kurt Hoffman, legal counsel with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Hoffman will be issuing guidance to his deputies on how to handle texting while driving violations prior to the law going into effect, he said.
Difficult to enforce“We have to enforce what passed, but it will be difficult,” Hoffman said. “You can see how this plays out. People will say, ‘I’m trying to report a crime, and no I don’t want to show you my phone.’ “
Officers will have to not only observe the texting, but also quickly determine whether one of the numerous exceptions to the law (navigating, checking the weather, reporting a crime, etc.) apply during a traffic stop. That will be difficult in itself to begin with, Hoffman said.
“I would caution my people not to make the stop,” he said. “Even if I see you holding the phone, in my opinion that is not a valid reason to stop someone. As General Counsel for our people, we’re not going to be stopping anybody based on speculation, when deception is not in play. It’s going to be extremely hard to do … access the devise or confiscate the device without consent.”
The exception is crashesThere is a huge caveat, however. Officers can seize a phone and search it if the driver is involved in a traffic crash with serious bodily injury or death. What constitutes “serious bodily injury” isn’t spelled out exactly in the law.
All cell phone ban in certain areasOn the other hand, there are good parts to the new law, Hoffman said. There’s a total prohibition on the use of communications devices while driving in school zones and school crossing areas, and work zones when workers are present. It applies to laptops and wireless or any hand held device.
Many law enforcement agencies see the new law as another tool in the toolbox to ensure safe driving, albeit one that should be improved upon during upcoming legislative sessions.
“This law will make Florida roads safer, prevent crashes, reduce injuries, improve road safety for all, and most of all, save lives,” said Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller. “Starting in July, VPD along with many other law enforcement agencies will be using our resources to educate the public.”
“Through educational campaigns and Florida Highway Patrol enforcement in conjunction with our law enforcement partners, this law will enhance all of our missions to prevent crashes, reduce injuries and fatalities, and improve road safety for all road users,” said Terry Rhones, Florida Highway safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director, in a prepared statement.
DistractedThe new law also allocated funds to raise awareness of the issue.
“Any time you put a message out there about the dangers of distracted driving, that is a good thing,” Hoffman said.
Starting July 1, law enforcement will begin issuing verbal and written warnings. In October, law enforcement will begin enforcing the all cell use ban in school and work zones. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, they will start issuing citations and fines for texting while driving.
“It’s a good reminder not to use them at all. We see a lot of folks with devices in their hand. Put it down,” Hoffman said.
