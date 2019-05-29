This year marks the 25th anniversary for a hurricane guide written by former City of Venice planner Don Caillouette.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked the City of Venice, and two others, to participate in a pilot project to reduce hurricane risks locally.
Caillouette was the natural choice for the mission back in 1994. He had a passion for the subject and was a city planner. His family survived a harrowing Hurricane Betsy as a young teen growing up in New Orleans in 1965. Although it was only a Category 3 hurricane, 81 people died.
Caillouette wrote the award winning book, Creating A Hurricane Tolerant Community, that is still in use today, along with several spinoff publications, including The Ultimate Hurricane Survival Guide. The city urged him to update it in 2011.
Caillouette will present the story of how the book came into being and highlight zoning changes he believes could help communities survive the big one at the Florida Planning and Zoning Association’s 67th annual state conference in Key West next week. The conference begins June 5 at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Grand Key. The theme is Winds of Change.
When he wrote the book, Caillouette believed a direct hit with significant storm surge in Venice could wipe out over 80 percent of mobile home park housing, or worse. Venice and surrounding areas to this day account for hundreds of mobile home parks.
He warns that some communities, if they were to be hit by a major storm today, could lose 60-70 percent of their structures, and possible a majority of their population.
Anticipating the rebuilding of a community should be done now through planning.
Among other things, Caillouette advocates that mobile home parks establish committees or groups to be responsible for educating park property owners on how to shore up their homes, and when to make the decision to leave.
For city planners, he said opening up zoning codes to allow more sturdy modular units in the parks is desirable. He recommended 20 years ago making zoning changes to allow any type of construction into mobile home parks if it resulted in more sturdy buildings that could withstand hurricane force winds. Some do so today, he said, while others don’t. It’s time to change that and other outdated language that, for example, still may require a mobile home be wheeled in to a community, he said.
Tiny house communities, with 800 square feet or less, are also driving change.
Be prepared to bring forth an alternative and perhaps temporary redevelopment plan should rebuilding be required is paramount, Caillouette says.
When Hurricane Charley hit the area in 2004, Venice became home to a FEMA-run temporary housing encampment on Laurel Road. Identify those potentially needed areas now and what rezoning changes may need to be made, Caillouette says.
Consider turning the area into a tiny house community or negotiate with HUD to transfer temporary housing into workforce housing by purchasing the structures as a temporary strategy to rebuild the community, he said.
“Everybody who experiences a major storm has to deal with issues they’ve never dealt with before,” Caillouette said.
“The problem with government and even local governments is turnover,” he said. “Most of the people who experienced our local major storms may no longer be on the job. There’s no institutional knowledge.”
“If you are hit by a hurricane you will not escape what comes next. It’s all about redevelopment … the aftermath. Not a lot of thought has not been put into that. A lot of what we’re doing is just winging it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.