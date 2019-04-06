Opening ceremonies for the 10th Annual Bible Readathon at Centennial Park gazebo in downtown Venice began the evening of April 2, including worship, praise, music and fellowship, with a special message provided by Pastor Kip Hasselbring from Church of the Nazarene.

Venice Mayor John Holic issued a proclamation and provided the first reading, of Genesis 1:1 in the Kings James Bible.

The public was welcomed to participate to fill 352 spots to read, rounding out with the reading of the last chapter of Revelation to be completed sometime in the afternoon on April 6.

