ENGLEWOOD — Jon Thaxton, director of community investment at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and a leading environmental advocate, will speak on “Red Tide: The History, Causes and Future” at 5 p.m. March 22 as part of the Fridays @ 5 series at The Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
Thaxton will give a comprehensive look at the history of red tide, its causes, research and possible solutions. He’ll share glimpses into old Florida, geographic connections, current science, past politics, and future hope related to red tide.
The talk will be on the beach at The Hermitage. Participants are welcome to bring a beach chair and refreshments. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside. Reservations for this free program are required.
A fifth-generation Sarasotan, Thaxton is recognized throughout Florida as a leading advocate for protecting the natural environment. He began his environmental advocacy at Venice High School in 1974 as a founding member of the Ecology Club, and in 1996 was featured in National Geographic for his efforts to protect endangered species. Thaxton creates and implements Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s key strategies for transforming the region’s nonprofit community and providing leadership on emerging issues.
“The lecture will take place on the Hermitage beach where, just a few months ago, sea turtles, manatees, and dolphin washed up, victims of red tide,” said Patricia Caswell, Hermitage co-founder and program director. “We can’t think of a better place to get inspired about the health of our Florida waters than here.”
For reservations or more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org or call 941-475-2098.
