VENICE — Candidates in the three Venice City Council races struggled with the format at Tuesday’s League of Women Voter forum.
The 1-minute limit on answers made some stumble, but forced candidates to focus.
It took place at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library on Nokomis Avenue, and was moderated by League President Carol Hartz.
Attended by an estimated 120 people, it’s the last candidate forum open to the public before the Nov. 5 election.
Q1: Why are you running?
NICK PACHOTA / Seat 5: We all want to see the water quality improve here, especially with our red tide history. Fiscally, the current council has done a good job, and reserves are good. Make developers pay 100% of their way.
DEBBIE SANACORE / Seat 5: As a code enforcement officer with the city, I am speaking with the public every day addressing their concerns. I believe the city has to take a new direction. Water quality is important.
TIM BRADY / Seat 6: I’m very active in my community. I’m disturbed at things we see developers do in new communities. I’m an agent of change. There are a lot of things we need to do a little differently.
JOE NEUNDER / Seat 6: I’ve been here for 30 years. I have a family and a business here. You’ll hear tonight we’re all concerned about good water quality, smart growth and developers paying their way.
FRANKIE ABBRUZZINO / Seat 7 (Mayor): My goal is to continue what I’ve done for decades … to make sure water quality is a lot better, and push for sustainable, smart growth and not the over-development we’ve seen.
RON FEINSOD / Seat 7 (mayor): I’m here because I love the small town feel to Venice. Our beaches, our culture. It’s time to take stock in growth. Time for a change in the direction of Venice.
BOB DANIELS / Seat 7 (mayor): I’ve been the only one up here who knows how to get things done. (The proposed) Murphy Oaks (planned subdivision) today was turned down and shark fishing was banned. I voted that way.
Q: How are you qualified?
PACHOTA: I have a degree in emergency medicine. I have emergency response experience with the federal government. Managed (local program) budgets. I have diverse experience.
SANACORE: I was a legislative assistant to a mayor, and worked with large budgets… I had line items I had to deal with every day. I have more government experience than anybody sitting up here.
BRADY: I have experience in high growth information systems and was a small business owners for six years. I’ve volunteer, and spent 500 hours in my community as we approach (subdivision) turnover from the developer.
NEUNDER: I’ve been doing my homework, meeting with city leaders asking the right questions to better serve my community. I’m doing this homework to earn your vote. It requires an individual to roll up their sleeves.
ABBRUZZINO: Besides Bob (Daniels), I probably know more about Venice city issues that anybody else here. I listen to all the (city government) meetings. I have a perspective of what Venice was 32 years ago.
FEINSOD: I’m a businessman. I ran one of the most successful (camera) businesses in New Jersey. I will take a business-like approach to problem solving. I was successful because I listened to others.
DANIELS: I’ve served you well the last nine years. My record is very clear. I led the effort against red tide, and getting rid of septic tanks. You’re looking at someone who can pick the phone up and speak with anyone around the state and get results.
Q: What should be done to manage growth in Venice, about construction, about the Comp plan?
PACHOTA: We need to slow growth down. We really need to look at what we do to bulk up our infrastructure before we address new development.
SANACORE: We discovered in 2015 that many (parcels don’t have a city zoning designation). That’s a problem. We need to fix that. And we need to scrutinize every single special exception.
BRADY: I’m a slow-growth candidate. (Development) hasn’t paid its way. The impact fees for (new) construction aren’t nearly enough to pay for growth. We should institute new ones, and get the county to do so, too.
NEUNDER: We want things in our community that are compatible, aesthetically pleasing, and that pay their way. Impact fees are redone every five years, so the next (review) is in 2021. Growth must absolutely pay its way 100%.
ABBRUZZINO: (Council Member) Mitzie (Fiedler) during the Murphy Oaks vote today said you may want to resolved this before it goes to court, because the next property owner may not be as open (to the stipulations discussed). We need to stick with the Comp Plan. Forget the waivers.
FEINSOD: The city should control the developers, not the other way around. I’m the only one here who was asked by a developer, Pat Neal, to drop out of the race. Dan Lobeck (with Control Growth Now) endorsed me. That can explain my position.
DANIELS: This is a state that is pro-development. You have to be careful. The Venice Taxpayers League (similar to Control Growth Now) in 2007 forced (the city) into a new developer fee. The city recently lost a court challenge to that, lost $900,000 and lost $12 million in the future. Be careful what you ask for.
Q: What will your budget priorities be?
PACHOTA: My goal will be no increases to taxes. Maintain the budget we’ve been working with already.
SANACORE: We have to concentrate on long term planning. All these new buildings being built at the same time … we need to make sure we have the money to maintain or when it comes time, to replace them and not raise taxes.
BRADY: My priority would be to cut some of our costs. We are spending an awful lot of money. In 2009, we had $18 million in reserves, today it’s $11 million. We should be putting money into reserves, not taking it out.
NEUNDER: Our city does a fantastic job with the budget. It comes down to listening to the city manager and heads of departments. (I support) a Zero Based Budgeting.
ABBRUZZINO: We, as a city, have a AA rating, but there are some areas of weakness, like consultants. A lot of it is unnecessary. Our city manager earns $195,000 and just got a 4% raise. That’s more than many in the area.
FEINSOD: I would focus on the environment as the No. 1 priority. And safety and road conditions … we need to make sure they are safe for our residents.
DANIELS: This is where experience and leadership comes into play. Tax low, and (look at) fees. And focus on best business practices.
Q: What would you do to initiate affordable housing in Venice?
PACHOTA: This comes down to building our relations with the county and working together to solve this problem. I’m excited to get to work with county commissioners to work on this problem.
SANACORE: We just broke ground on Grove Street (family housing). The problem with affordable housing is it’s too broken up, too many avenues to go. Let’s convene a task force to find out what our options are.
BRADY: It’s a huge problem. Most require an income of less than $30,000-$56,000 to qualify. Even (that) is not really affordable. What hasn’t been discussed is our friends in Tallahassee who continually raid the Sadowski Fund, which is specifically set aside for workforce housing.
NEUNDER: One solution to the affordable housing issue is the surplus of property. Property is available in north and south county. It’s imperative to build those (housing) products in our community.
ABBRUZZINO: The city got a grant for affordable housing. The county did (provide a new zoning designation) on tiny homes to help out families. Some developments are lowering finance rates to try to get people into the houses.
FEINSOD: One of the best solutions I’ve been reading about is not to have workforce housing all in one location. Spreading it out makes more sense. Put it where it fits in neighborhood and where it does not cause conflicts.
DANIELS: We’re talking about (people who can afford) less than $700 per month. I’ve been talking with local investors who are looking at turning some properties in the Seaboard into that kind of housing. It’s an ideal location.
