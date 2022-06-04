Anyone into great literature will know there is really and truly only one true “Hood.” He was known as Robin by his friends and colleagues in Sherwood Forest, just outside of Nottingham, England.
His story, transformed into a new pre-Broadway musical, opened for previews last night in the Mertz Theatre, home of Asolo Rep, in Sarasota. The official opening night will be one week from today.
With a book by Douglas Carter Beane, music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn and direction by Mark Brokaw, plus choreography by Ellenore Scott, will this “hood’” be more acceptable than “Bonny & Clyde?” This was a wonderful show that opened first at the La Jolla Playhouse before final polishing at Asolo Rep before its Broadway debut in December 2011, with stars Laura Osnes as Bonnie Parker and Jeremy Jordan as Clyde Barrow.
Despite great stars and staging, these gangsters were not well-received and it closed in just four weeks.
Since the world’s most famous Hood is more likeable, many in the theater are betting this show may have longer legs.
Choreographed by Ellenore Scott, the show is presented by arrangement with Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy.
The characters include the world’s sexiest thief, a pair of history’s greatest lovers and the Merry Band that made redistributing wealth cool.
Here, finally, is the real story of the nobleman forced out of his home and into the wilderness, who seeks revenge not only for himself but against an unjust system.
And as he sets out on a mission to rescue the damsel he left behind, he discovers that this particular damsel doesn’t need any rescuing. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane — who re-invented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella so deliciously --reunites with Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new musical adventure.
