SARASOTA –- The Bay Park Conservancy is teaming up with CoreSRQ (formerly Sarasota YMCA) to provide park guests with a series of free, outdoor health and wellness classes taught by CoreSRQ’s certified trainers at The Bay Park.
Classes will occur every weekday morning at The Bay, Monday through Thursday, and include a variety of offerings for all ages and experience levels.
In alignment with The Bay’s guiding principles, all programs are open and accessible, free and welcoming to all.
The new partnership brings CoreSRQ’s high caliber and high quality fitness, health, and wellness programs to The Bay’s community of park goers, with the overall objective of encouraging the entire community to enjoy a healthier and happier quality of life.
Starting on at 8 a.m. May 9, these 45-minute classes run every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on The Bay’s Civic Green (801 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) and include:
Bootcamp at The Bay: A workout targeted at building muscle, reducing body fat, and increasing cardiovascular fitness. Classes start at 8 a.m. May 9 and continue every Monday.
Fit Kids at The Bay: An active and fun workout for kids ages 6-13 incorporating basic aerobic exercises and physical activities to get their hearts pumping and interests engaged. Classes start at 8 a.m May 31 and continue every Tuesday.
Tai Chi at The Bay: A low impact class safe for all ages and fitness levels using an ancient form of Chinese exercise consisting of slow, beautiful, and relaxed movements. Classes start at 8 a.m. May 11 and continue every Wednesday.
Moving Moms at The Bay: A prenatal, pregnancy, or postpartum workout that teaches how to prevent pregnancy injuries and rehabilitate the body back to balance. Classes start at 8 a.m. May 12 and continue every Thursday.
All programs at The Bay are made possible thanks to contributions made by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and The Bay Parks Conservancy’s Founding Business Partners program (FBP).
