The Bay, a 10-year gift to the city of Sarasota

A birds-eye view of the 10-year multi-million dollar project, The Bay, in Sarasota. The Hyatt Hotel is to the left upper area of the picture and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center can be seen in the upper right area of the photo.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — The Bay Park Improvement Board (BPIB) has unanimously approved a $48 million capital improvement project to develop Phase 2 of The Bay.

Approval of this Phase 2 Capital Improvement project and funding will enable The Bay Park Conservancy to complete the circle of the new and improved public park, south of the 10th St public boat launch over the next four years from 2023 to 2026.

