VENICE — The home of the late Walter Farley, author of one of the most famous series of books for young people, has sold for $1,770,000.
Farley was the writer of “The Black Stallion” and many of its sequels.
The listing and selling agent for the home’s sale was Martie Lieberman, of Premier Sotheby’s in Sarasota — a founder of the Architectural Foundation of Sarasota.
“Her foundation was such a help,” Alice Farley said about the sale process which took nearly two years because the family and Realtor were united in wanting to save the historic site. “The Friends of the Library also were helpful. My parents worked hard to get the library built (in the 1950s). The library really buoyed Dad up.”
On about 1.8 acres of beachfront property at 1100 Sunset Drive in the Gulf Shores subdivision, the 2,987 square-foot four-bedroom, four-bath mid-century modern house was designed by Sarasota School of Architecture designers Ralph Twitchell and Jack West. It features a fireplace designed by Paul Rudolph, another Sarasota School of Architecture designer.
“While my brother Steve and I were there packing up books and things, we found all the original letters between my parents and the architects...We are giving those to the new owners.”
The house was originally built in 1956 as a two-bedroom, two bath house. Two additional bedrooms and baths were added in the 1960s as the had grown to include to include four children: Pam, Tim, Alice and Steve.
“My mother wanted to create a refuge for my father for his writing,” Alice Farley said. “In the early days he would sometimes go into town and rent a room for the night in order to write.”
Construction of a separate studio solved that problem and was exactly as the world famous author had left it the day he died — until Alice and Steve cleared it out before the closing of the sale.
“The Black Stallion” series eventually totaled 34 books of which 24 were written by Walter Farley. The original has never gone out of print since the first book was printed in 1941. The books have been translated into French, German, Spanish, Swedish, Norwegian, Arabic, Yugoslavian and several other languages.
Rosemary Farley attended the University of Pittsburgh and NYU. Like her husband, a graduate of Columbia, she loved books and libraries and was a founder of the Library Foundation that grew out of the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club. That club started the city’s first library. They pushed hard for construction of the city’s main library building on Nokomis and Milan where the new Dr. William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library now stands.
Alice Farley said she hoped the sale of all those books would be a significant help to the library because her parents had worked so hard it. The Farleys came to Venice from Berks County, Penn.
“Dad was close to many of the circus people too,” Alice Farley said. “We could hear the elephants from the house.”
The original Farley property stretched from the gulf to Harbor Drive. The land-locked portion of the site was sold about two years ago by son and is now the site of several new homes built by Mark Caithness. It included a cottage used by Steve Farley to write several prequels to the Stallion series. The proceeds from that sale went to Tim Farley who now lives on the east coast of Florida.
The Farley youngsters played outside in the jungle on their land, swam in the Gulf and could hop on their bikes and ride into town for a sundae at the old Dick and Meadows Pharmacy on West Venice Avenue — site of T.J Carney’s today.
It was a wonderful place to grow up,” Alice Farley said. “I think it inspired my creativity.”
She is a choreographer who has worked all over the world.
Walter Farley died at the age of 74 on Oct. 16, 1989. Rosemary Farley continued to live in the house until her death at the age of 94 on March 6. 2013. No one has lived in the house full time since then and will take extensive work to preserve its historic style.
The closing on the property was Jan. 15 and conducted online because of the pandemic. The buyers are from Michigan. Sale of this remaining parcel of the original Farley property with the nearly 2-acre parcel sold earlier by Tim Farley brought the proceeds of the two parcels to nearly $4 million.
