VENICE — Death. It’s often considered a taboo subject, morbid even.
But not talking about the eternal rest now — while you’re alive — may mean mental, emotional and financial heartache for your family when you die.
Planning now can bring peace.
Experts say planning ahead can not only save money, but also alleviate future hassle.
“It’s a difficult time for them, but knowing that their mother or father or whomever took advantage of an opportunity, it was a huge benefit,” said Danielle Bicker, the lead funeral director and embalmer at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory.
In the Venice area, there are several cemeteries to chose from, including church cemeteries, the public Venice Memorial Gardens, and Sarasota National Cemetery for veterans, military members and their families.
Bicker said there were around 20 cemeteries from Punta Gorda to Sarasota with a mix between public and private.
Area public cemeteries
One of the largest cemeteries in the Venice area is Venice Memorial Gardens, which is affiliated with Farley Funeral Homes.
Venice Memorial is a public cemetery that has 45 total acres, 20 of which are developed. Bicker said there are 5 acres available in that developed section. There are plans to use and develop 20 remaining acres.
“With Venice Memorial Gardens ... it’s looking like we will be fine,” Bicker said about not running out of space anytime soon.
Within its many acres, the cemetery has special sections, including a Ukrainian mausoleum, pet cemetery, areas for veterans and gardens depending on religious beliefs.
While affiliated with Farley Funeral Homes, the cemetery caters to other funeral homes as well.
In Charlotte County, the county operates four historical cemeteries in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. Two of the cemeteries are still in full operation.
“Our responsibility really is record keeping and ground maintenance in perpetuity,” said Kenna Hubai, the operations supervisor at Charlotte County Public Works.
Indian Spring Cemetery and Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery are both available for burials.
Indian Spring is the largest at around 40 acres with Carl Bailey at around 5.5 acres. Both have newer sections, Hubai said.
“We’ve got some room,” she said.
However, the two Charlotte County cemeteries only offer the purchase of the land. The county does not dig or arrange the funerals. If purchased in advance, the public works department keeps a record of the sale for the future.
“That is really where our involvement ends,” Hubai said.
Options for burials
When planning a burial, there are many options, including mausoleums and ground burials.
Bicker said a new mausoleum was recently built, so there are six mausoleums in the cemetery. The mausoleums are five levels high and offer either space for a single casket or urn.
There are no double or tandem-style crypts; however, there are options for side-by-side.
“It’s very beneficial in the process — the grieving process — to have somewhere to go to have time and a secure place or location to pay respects to your loved one,” she said.
With the many burial choices, Farley Funeral Homes encourages families to take a tour of the cemetery to obtain information and see the spaces.
Adding onto the burials are the options for preparing a body.
Between physical body burials and cremations, Bicker said the cremation rate is at about 80%.
“There has been a shift that I have seen,” she said.
She believes the change has been because of more religious acceptance and also the cost difference.
At Farley, the crematory is “open door,” Bicker said. As long as a cremation is not occurring, people are allowed to inspect and take a tour of the crematory.
Since the funeral home operates its own crematory, families are offered the chance to witness the cremation if they so choose.
“It is a service that is utilized fairly often,” she said.
People are more comfortable taking someone home in an urn and having choices for the cremated remains, including giving small portions to each family member, Bicker said.
The options for cremated remains are also endless. People can choose to scatter them out in the Gulf of Mexico or mix remains into items like jewelry or blown glass.
Costs
For the price ranges, Bicker said it depends on many aspects, including the location, the type of burial such as cremation or full body, and memorialization.
In-ground burials with a casket range around $8,000, Bicker said. Additional costs include headstones and the type of material used.
For above-ground burials, it is around $12,000.
For a single niche, which is one urn, the price can be near $5,700, she said.
Since seasonal residents are common in the area, Bicker said Farley Funeral Homes offers a “ship-out service” if someone dies while in Venice. It costs around $700-$900 for airfare. The same can be done for cremations at around $155.
“Of course, anything the family wants we try our best to do that and fulfill their wishes,” Bicker said.
Farley Funeral Homes has shipped bodies out of the country as well, including to Ukraine and The Philippines.
In the two public Charlotte County cemeteries, Indian Spring and Lt. Carl A. Bailey, the county website states interment rights cost $950 per space.
That cost only includes the plot of land and does not include burial or funeral costs, which are coordinated with funeral homes.
Making plans for the future
For the area, Bicker said it is common when a spouse dies and the couple have not prearranged. The surviving spouse will then prearrange for themselves, which “occurs pretty frequently,” she said.
However, there are also many families that decide to plan ahead. For planning, there is an option to pay upfront or with various payment methods planned out.
“We most definitely do try to educate and inform our families as much as we can, even the public, the benefits of prearranging,” Bicker said.
She said making plans beforehand brings ease to not only the people planning, but also the entire family.
When planning ahead, it actually locks in the current day’s prices, Bicker said. As time goes on, prices will increase.
Bicker said comparing prices between prearranged burials from the 1980s versus now were interesting.
“Seeing the faces of the families, the next of kin, and showing them the comparison of the prearrangement compared to today — it’s truly a blessing,” she said.
If not prearranged, Bicker said there are times when a family wants a full service, but they are stuck because of costs.
For those looking for prearranging burials and funeral services, Farley Funeral sees variety in the age groups.
Bicker mentioned she heard of 40-year-olds coming into the funeral home to start preparing and looking toward the future.
“It is such a beneficial factor in one’s life, not only for the person prearranging but the entire family.”
