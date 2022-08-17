Indian Spring Cemetery

Indian Spring Cemetery in Punta Gorda is one of four cemeteries Charlotte County oversees.

VENICE — Death. It’s often considered a taboo subject, morbid even.

But not talking about the eternal rest now — while you’re alive — may mean mental, emotional and financial heartache for your family when you die.

Venice Memorial Gardens

Venice Memorial Gardens has several mausoleums available with both urn and crypt spaces.
Indian Spring Cemetery

People can only purchase land through Charlotte County Public Works at Indian Spring Cemetery in Punta Gorda.
Casket room

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory has a casket room full of different options of burying those who have died.


Candlelight memorial service at Venice Memorial Gardens

At the end of each year, Venice Memorial Gardens and Farley Funeral Homes holds a candlelight memorial service for families of those buried at the cemetery or by Farley.
Venice Memorial Gardens mausoleum

Venice Memorial Gardens offers large community mausoleums for above-ground burials.
