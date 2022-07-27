'The Fantasticks' was Venice Theatre's summer stock production

From left, Tanner Fults, Giovanni Porreca, Stacy Gilson, Jackson Carney, Lauren Wickerson, Charlotte Crowley, Sophie Buchmeier and Ava Dillhyon in Venice Theatre’s summer stock production of “The Fantasticks.”

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY GODDESS IMAGERY STUDIOS

El Gallo (Tanner Fults) is part narrator, part devil in Venice Theatre’s summer stock production of “The Fantasticks,” which closed Sunday night after a run disrupted by COVID-19.

However, in true “Show Must Go On” tradition, the young actors finished the run with two shows Saturday and Sunday to nearly filled houses.


