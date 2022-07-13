VENICE — The classic 1960 musical “The Fantasticks” returns to the area in a production staged by Venice Theatre’s SummerStock program for students pursuing careers in theatre.
With a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, “The Fantasticks” received two drama desk awards in 1961. This funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their parents who try to keep them apart features a narrator, (El Gallo, played by Tanner Fults, most recently seen as Gaston in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”) who asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic.
The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo’s words that, “without a hurt, the heart is hollow.”
“The Fantasticks” opened on May 3, 1960, at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village. The show’s original production ran until Jan. 13, 2002, having performed an astounding 42 years and more than 17,000 performances.
This makes it the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers.
The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.
In addition to Tanner Fults, Venice Theatre’s cast features Jackson Carney as Matt, Lauren Wickerson as Luisa, Charlotte Crowley as Hucklebee, Stacy Gilson as Bellomy, Giovanni Porreca as Henry, Sophie Buchmeier as Mortimer, and Ava Dillhyon as The Mute.
The students have been in rehearsals with Director/Choreographer Brad Wages and Music Director Peter Madpak since late May and are excited to perform for an audience.
Performances of this simply-staged romantic fable are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through July 23 and at 2 p.m. July 23 and 24.
Seats are $24 for adults, $15 for college students, and $12 for students through 12th grade and are on sale now at venicetheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115.
The theater is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. in Venice. The box office is not open for walk-up business at this time.The Fantasticks is sponsored by Ki Hassler, Mary Rau-Foster & Dick Foster, and Neil & Michelle Kasanofsky.
Its content is recommended for students in middle school and older.
The theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice. Covid-19 protocols are subject to change based on circumstances and are kept up-to-date at venicetheatre.org/covid-19-updates/.
MORE ABOUT THE SUMMERSTOCK PROGRAM
VT SummerStock began in 2007. It is a high-energy musical theater “boot camp” where company members are immersed in all areas of the craft.
The program is designed primarily for high school and college-aged students planning to move into the world of professional theatre. Through SummerStock, the theater helps students transition from high school to college and beyond.
While enrolled in the program, students develop and strengthen their singing, dancing and acting skills while also working backstage in areas such as set building, costume construction and marketing.
Participants are trained by professionals to professional standards via workshops, classes and the rehearsal process.
Students who are accepted into the program attend for seven weeks from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the theater. The program culminates with a musical in the MainStage Jervey Theatre.
Brad Wages is Director and Choreographer. Peter Madpak is the Music Director. Wages has been with the Summer Stock program since 2008.
Additional information can be found at venicetheatre.org or by calling Sandy Davidson in the Education and Outreach Department at 941-486-8679.
