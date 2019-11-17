VENICE — When Mayor John Holic, Bob Daniels and Jeanette Gates were sworn into office together in November 2010, little did anyone know what lay ahead.
The Great Recession and local politics had taken its toll on the community.
The new council, under Holic’s leadership, had its work cut out — ushering the city through a recovery.
By all accounts they did that successfully. Some might say, too successfully.
On Nov. 12, at the last regular meeting for Holic, Daniels and Gates, those at the dais took a few moments to reflect on the last nine years.
Bob Daniels was excused due to a medical emergency in the family. Rich Cautero was out of town due to the birth of a grandchild.
Here’s what they had to say:
GATES: “Nine years ago while campaigning for this seat I had no idea I’d be working with two very hard working, intelligent council members.
I didn’t know Bob Daniels then, and I didn’t know John Holic then, before taking office. But I sure know them now. Our combined efforts have moved this city forward, and have made it an even better place to live, learn, work and play.
I’d like to thank our community for their support, their contributions, for their volunteerism, and for their community engagement. I’ve been blessed to serve a community I love.”
MOORE: “A fond farewell to my two friends John (Holic) and Jeanette (Gates). I didn’t know John before the election; I’d been acquainted with Jeanette a long time. And even though Bob Daniels is not here today, I’d like to give my respect and gratitude to him too. He has put endless energy and good intentions into all the work he’s done on behalf of the city.”
NEWSOM: “What Mr. Daniels, Ms. Gates and Mr. Holic have done for the city is unique. The city owes the three of you a great debt … (one) that will never be repaid. I’m grateful and very thankful Mr. Mayor you were on Council, and the citizens should be very thankful.
I’ve had a home here for a long time, and I’ve seen the city when it wasn’t doing so good. I’ve seen the city when I thought Main Street was going to go away. And to see it today … it’s totally different. You leave a great legacy.”
FIEDLER: “I think your strongest strength is that you are accepting, Mr. Mayor. You accepted me. You laughed at some of my foibles. You told me sometimes, ‘I appreciate where your heart is.’ Your instructions and your guidance and generosity have been outstanding. Mr. Daniels, likewise. Your acceptance of others and willingness to work with others who are new and who may be different has been a blessing to me and I appreciate that and thank you for it.”
HOLIC: “It really was a humbling experience. Nine years ago, when the three of us ran we didn’t know each other.
We laughed. We cried. We wondered why. But the thing that we never did stop doing is we never stopped moving forward. When times got tough, we got tougher and kept on going.
I truthfully do not believe we could have done much better at keeping the character of the city together. The growth would have happened regardless. But to keep the character of the city together throughout the growth, that took an outstanding group of individuals. And you are it.
I can truthfully say that I hope the next Council, the next mayor, is far better than I ever was. And it’s up to you to help bring those attributes that he (the incoming mayor) has … to see they are brought forward and are not suppressed.
Too much water has gone over the dam to stop it now … to have a reversal … to have progress become a four letter word, because it’s not.”
