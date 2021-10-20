The Great American Trailer Park Musical

Darah Woomert, Kim Kollar and Andrea Keddell will perform in the return of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” to Venice Theatre on Oct. 29.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENEE MCVETY PHOTOGRAPHY

VENICE — After sold out shows in 2011, Venice Theatre is bringing back “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at the end of October.

Continuing the season’s MainStage series, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will be shown in the Jervey Theatre from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28.

The musical comedy follows a small ensemble cast while three characters narrate in three-part harmony.

The play is reminiscent of a raunchy daytime talk show with ‘80s nostalgia, adultery, agoraphobia, hysterical pregnancy, strippers and road kill.

A toll-collector, Norbert, is married to his high-school sweetheart Jeannie who suffers from agoraphobia and hasn’t left the trailer in 20 years. He has an affair with a new stripper in town, Pippi, who is on the run from her abusive ex-boyfriend Duke.


The show has adult language and themes, so audience discretion is advised.

Starting Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $20 for college students and $15 for students. Tickets can be found at VeniceTheatre.org

Guidelines for masks and other safety measures will be announced within a week of the show starting. COVID-19 guidelines are kept up to date on Venice Theatre’s website.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments