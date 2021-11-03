VENICE — Venice Theatre presented the hilarious return of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” this weekend.
Complete with catchy tunes and a great trailer park set, the audience roared with laughter as they followed the lives of trailer park neighbors in Starke, Fla.
Directed by Luke McFatrich, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” was a comedic soap opera with twists and turns that all panned out through musical numbers.
Opening with a funny curtain speech introduction, the entire musical made the audience continuously laugh through the adult-themed humor, which included strippers, cheating scandals, hysterical pregnancies and a woman’s husband on death row.
Before the introductory speech urging audience members to turn-off cell phones, one of the narrators came out on stage around 10 minutes before the musical even started.
While she did not say much, one of The Girls, Linoleum or “Lin”, walked out and sunbathed on stage while the audience found their seats.
It was unexpected and a perfect way to get the audience laughing before the show.
As the musical began, three trailer park neighbors, known as The Girls, narrated the mishaps of fellow neighbors Jeannie and Norbert’s marriage.
Since Jeannie hadn’t left the trailer in 20 years, Norbert strays when a stripper moves in next door.
Despite being a small ensemble cast, the performers were great in their respective characters.
The Girls were not only a good singing trio, but were also hilarious with their expressions and commentary, especially Donna “Pickles” (Darah Woomert).
The trio were very reminiscent of noisy neighbors, but of course in a comical way.
The stripper Pippi (DaNiesha Carr) had captivating vocals and dance moves, while Jeannie (Colleen Butchmeier) had the perfect musical-style voice for the show.
Several musical numbers such as “Flushed Down the Pipes” and “Storm’s A-Brewin’” showed the comedy and musical talents of the cast combined with the great technical designs, including bubbles and lightening wigs.
The set transported the audience into a trailer park, complete with trailers and power lines. Not only did it look appealing but the set was practical for the several moving parts of the musical.
The two main trailers slid out and moved to create new scenes and locations, which worked perfectly.
While not part of the actual show, the set extended into the audience with clotheslines going from the stage up to the balcony, further pulling the audience into the show.
With everything on set taking up most of the stage, the performance surprisingly had The Girls driving a golf cart around in several scenes.
Not only was the set appealing, but the costumes, too.
The different costumes The Girls wore were great for the different scenes like “Storm’s A-Brewin.”
All of the technical aspects and the talented cast culminated into a non-stop comedic evening.
The musical does cover mature themes and adult language, so audience discretion is advised.
“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” will be showing through Nov. 28 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday evenings and at 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $32 for adults, $20 for college students, and $15 for youth through 12th grade. Tickets can be found at VeniceTheatre.org.
