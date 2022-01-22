The green canopies of Venice

Many of us are shade seekers on the Suncoast.
Venice, has many walkways covered with tree canopies that at times appear to be tunnels. Most notable are those of the large live oaks that border both sides of Venice Avenue from the beach to downtown.
In 1926, large citrus trees planted along Venice Avenue quickly died because large citrus trees are not easily transplanted. With the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers in bankruptcy, the Great Depression, and World War II, little action was taken to create the canopies we have come to expect today.
After WWII, live oaks were planted. Over time, these oaks won their battle with the sun. Today, their millions of leaves deny the sun’s access, and when they do, the best light can do is dapple its way earthward.
The canopies are underlit by the early morning sun creating sparkling necklaces of the Spanish moss hanging below. Today, the live oaks have many partner trees mid-avenue, offering another picture-perfect, tunneled, pathway to Venice Beach.
These beautiful canopies are not without some engineering consequences. The growing oaks have created infrastructure problems above and below ground. The city’s water systems were being surrounded, even breached, by the water-seeking roots.
The sidewalks buckled over the mighty oak roots. Power lines and streetlights overhead were easy targets during storms.
Over the years, the city understood the importance of the canopy as a defining feature, both day and night. After the sun sets, the footpath in Heritage Park has a ribbon of lights that guide the way to the beach or downtown.
Halfway, you will see the two underlit giant banyan trees adding their splendor to the canopy.
Until recently, downtown Venice sidewalks had little relief from the sun. In 2019, the city undertook a venture to bring a natural canopy to Venice and Miami avenues. Shady lady black olive trees were planted, using a high-tech method to keep the roots controlled underground.
A large, perforated container, or root cell, was installed for each tree. High quality organic soil was then added before the trees were planted.
The perforated top of the root cell was covered with gravel to allow the rain to permeate to the underlying soil. A bonded aggregate covering was placed around the trunks that can be easily expanded as the trees grow.
And grow they have! The shady lady canopy, just three years growing, is doing what it took the live oaks 50 years to do. It’s cool to be downtown!
In 2018, the City of Venice was awarded the status of “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation. It is a testament to the city’s vision and practices over many years to encourage tree planting as an integral part of its identity.
Monty Andrews spread his tree planting efforts beyond his namesake Arboretum by planting many sidewalk and park trees in an effort to obtain the “Tree City USA” designation. Let’s not forget Russ Johnson’s role, the Johnny Appleseed of Venice.
It’s not only Venice streets that offer canopied opportunities. The trails and parks attract walkers and bikers who enjoy the dappled sunlight, rather than the sun gauntlets of parking lots.
Walk Maxine Barritt Park’s trail, which offers a sabal palm and sea grape canopy with views of the Gulf and its freshwater lake. You may see an alligator basking in the sun.
The Venice Myakka River Park offers a paved canopy trail along lazy lagoons and the Myakka River.
John Nolen Park’s canopied quarter-mile trail offers 22 historical markers. Each relates a chronological Venice historical moment that can be enjoyed in the shade.
There’s also a kids’ playground underneath the towering slash pines. Prentiss-French Park is almost a mirror image of the Nolen Park, but without the history lesson.
If you want a long bike ride, the Legacy Trail offers over 10 miles of intermittent canopy from Venice to Sarasota.
Step out of your home, car, or Nature’s Notebook and find abundant shade in the City on the Gulf.
