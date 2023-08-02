Garry and Tina Petty with latest capture

Garry and Tina Petty hold a 16-foot Burmese python.

VENICE — When people think about new outlets for spending their free time, tracking and catching Burmese pythons is not typically near the top of the list — or even on it, for that matter.

For Venice residents Garry and Tina Petty, weekend excursions into the wild to capture these majestic reptiles have quickly become more than just another hobby.


Garry Petty residing by Burmese python

Garry Petty holds his latest capture.
Bag it up

A python is held in a “snake bag” after being caught in the Everglades.
   

