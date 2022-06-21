Johnson said the heat was especially difficult for people who are experiencing living without shelter for the first time.
It is a constant state of heat, sweat and dehydration for people without housing, he said about the summer weather.
“This heat doesn’t cool off at night,” he said.
No matter where those without housing are, either outside or in cars, the risks include heat stroke, illness and exhaustion.
Johnson said people in general experience these risks, but people without housing don’t get any relief from the things caused by the heat.
Unlike cold weather shelters that will open up during the winter around the area, there are no hot weather shelters available in the summer.
“With the heat, it is a huge problem,” said Bonnie Saxman, the president of On The Spot Aid, which is a “street medicine” outreach group providing medical needs for people without housing in Charlotte County and North Port.
She mentioned dehydration is the biggest issue the volunteer nurses and paramedics see during the summer.
Many of their clients are day laborers and have no cold showers to go home to after work, she said.
The On The Spot Aid team hands out crackable ice-packs that un-housed people can put behind their necks and armpits.
“It will actually cool their entire body temps,” Saxman said.
Another issue in the hot summers is the loss of electrolytes.
Since going to a emergency care can be too expensive, Saxman said the team hands out electrolyte tablets. It is like a pill form of Gatorade and the un-housed can take it with any beverage they have available.
“That dehydration is a huge issue we are always going after,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.