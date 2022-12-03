The Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) extends 3,000 miles from Massachusetts, around Florida, and follows the Gulf Coast to Texas.

The final link — a 6-mile portion — was “dug” right here in Venice and necessitated the building of three bridges to connect the newly-created island to the mainland.


Corky Dalton, the author of Nature’s Notebook, can be reached at naturesnotebook101@gmail.com.

