How do you remember the last five years? Is your glass half full — or half empty?
Recently opened in The Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre, “The Last Five Years,” written and composed by Jason Robert Brown, is a captivating musical about the first five years of married life of Cathy (sung by Jennifer Baker) and Jamie (sung by Alexander Zickafoose.)
It is brilliantly directed by Kelly Wynn Woodland, whose director’s note in the program is one of the best I have read in a long time.
Without divulging the outcome of this story, it gives everyone in the audience the meaning of the word, “contretemps.”
Presenting the story in song with music director Mikal Mancini on keyboards and Karen Tuttle on violin, “The Last Years” lets us see those five years as the man and wife viewed them, perhaps influenced by his success as a writer and her constant striving for success as an actress — success that eluded her.
Reinforcing the passage of those five years is a Spartan set punctuated by what appear to be four clocks from a clock tower, suspended over the middle of the stage in the Pinkerton. For this production, seating is on three sides of the 90-seat black-box theater.
Zickafoose has an engaging smile that doesn’t quit, endearing him first to Cathy as he relates their story in chronological order, and almost immediately to the audience as well.
Baker also has a wonderful smile most of the time, to go with her character’s optimism despite the path that she paces in looking backward at the man she loved and the first five years of their marriage.
As the story unfolds from back to front and front to back — all in one act — the use of backstage dressers is important and four such crew/dressers are listed in the program: Kelly Carney, Sue Paviat, Sandra Wall and Joe Wall.
That the two characters can exit and enter this central stage from four different places is another challenge well met by cast and crew. While this play could certainly be presented in a conventional theater, the story was more powerfully related in this setting, making any seat in the house a good one.
Because of COVID-19 and its impact on the theater for what has stretched beyond two years, Director Kelly Wynn Woodland, too, has been absent from the Venice theater scene.
It is good to see her back in the director’s chair, making the most of this story and its two viewpoints.
She understood the story, its ramifications and the ways in which it could be interpreted. This is one of those occasions when reading the director’s note before the show begins is a good idea.
Do that and then sit back to enjoy a production well done for each and every one in the audience, stage right, left or center, back row or front row.
“The Last Five Years” will play through April 3 in Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton stage area.
The box office is closed for renovations. To order tickets, call the “virtual” box office at 941-488-1115 or visit: venicestage.org.
Do not worry about selecting your seat. In the Pinkerton, especially for this production, every seat is a good one.
