Lakewood Ranch Pickleball Club

The Pickleball Club is currently building an indoor facility in Lakewood Ranch, and the company just signed a purchasing agreement for 5.5 acres in Venice.

SARASOTA — The Pickleball Club announced the signing of a purchase agreement for a 5.5-acre site in Venice.

The company is a firm that owns and operates membership-based indoor pickleball facilities in Florida. It was founded in 2021 by Brian and Valerie McCarthy and their business partner Matthew Gordon.


