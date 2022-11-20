SARASOTA — The Pickleball Club announced the signing of a purchase agreement for a 5.5-acre site in Venice.
The company is a firm that owns and operates membership-based indoor pickleball facilities in Florida. It was founded in 2021 by Brian and Valerie McCarthy and their business partner Matthew Gordon.
The Pickleball Club currently has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in 2023.
“As part of our overall strategy to be first-to-market in each of Florida’s key population centers, securing locations in Fort Myers and Venice secures our status as the prime mover and dominant competitor in Southwest Florida,” said Matt Gordon, co-founder and CFO of The Pickleball Club. “We expect to soon announce our second location in Southeast Florida.”
In addition to the Venice location, the company also announced the acquisition of a three-acre Fort Myers site.
The Pickleball Club’s strategic plan is to deploy over $180 million to build at least 15 private indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida, a news release stated.
The company is a privately-owned, for-profit business, focused on meeting the unprecedented demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio.
“In most industries, scale matters. This applies to both the company and the size of each club,” said Brian McCarthy, founder and CEO of The Pickleball Club.
“With six clubs in the company’s development pipeline and each club with 12 to 16 indoor pickleball courts, our scale allows us to invest in innovative and dedicated programming and technology to enhance our members’ experience. With over 100 pickleball courts under development, The Pickleball Club will operate more indoor pickleball courts than any other group in the United States.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.